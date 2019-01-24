RANDOLPH - Sue (Holzhueter) Stegmann, age 70, passed away on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Ill., and raised in Waterloo, Wis.
Sue was happily married to Fred Stegmann for 50 years. They had four children: Brian Stegmann, Mark Stegmann, Michelle (Ryan) Weisensel, and Stephanie (Troy) Meister. Sue also has four grandchildren who light up her world: Sawyer, Amelia, Ainsley and Adeline.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gassen and Mabel Holzhueter Gassen; and her in-laws, Fritzgerald and Dorothy (Otis) Stegmann. Sue Stegmann is further survived by many loving family members: Judi Sanders (Al), Larry Bibow (Sharon), James Bibow, brothers and sisters-in-law: Shirley Mulcahy, Beverly Gard (Mike), Merlin Stegmann, and Kenny Stegmann (Lynn); nieces and nephews, dear cousins and many cherished friends.
Sue loved nothing more than spending her time enjoying the company of her family and friends, and enjoying the beautiful scenery of nature. Sue served as the foundation to her family and grandkids. She will surely be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Refreshments will follow. Private burial will take place in Washington Cemetery. Please share your memories of Sue at www.CressFuneralService.com.