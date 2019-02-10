CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - Edward Richard "Rick" Stege, 75, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Elaine M. Murphy; father of Melinda Arsouze; grandfather of Warren, Eva, and Annalisa Arsouze; brother of Scott (Biram), James, and Kurt (Kim) Stege; and uncle of several wonderful nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Charles Arsouze; and his father, Edward R. Stege, and mother, Elinor Neckerman Stege.
Rick loved his work as a lawyer and later as a teacher and writer. He was a graduate of Colgate University and the University of Wisconsin School of Law, where he was Order of the Coif and Editorial Board of the Law Review. A fellowship brought him to Cleveland in 1968, where he worked for the Legal Aid Society for 10 years. He worked tirelessly with passion and integrity. He enjoyed the challenges of developing and arguing cases for his clients from all dimensions of the human experience. He had two successful landmark cases in the United States Supreme Court. He was an adjunct professor at Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Marshall, teaching legal ethics. Rick was a member and former chair of CMBA's Ethics Committee; and a member and former president of The Inns of Court.
He will be missed by many loving friends and people whose hearts he touched. He was an active member of Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights, and that connection deeply enriched him.
A memorial service will be held at PLYMOUTH CHURCH OF SHAKER HEIGHTS, 2860 Coventry Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. A reception with light refreshment will be in the church Parlor after the service. Visiting hours will be held at the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 95 S. Franklin St., Chagrin Falls, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations may be made in Rick's name to Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights. Order flowers and sign guest book at murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com.