Steffens, Beverly F. (Helke)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/APPLETON - On June 17, 2020, at the age of 82, Beverly F. (Helke) Steffens passed away after a long battle with dementia at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. Beverly, a devoted and loyal wife, was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Melvin Steffens, and her two children, Jolene and Allan, who were afflicted with cystic fibrosis.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Bev was a kind, loving and gentle soul whom everyone adored and befriended. Bev, with a heart of gold, loved her vocation as a full-time Grandma, wife, mother and friend. She loved baking, Christmas music, and had a devotion to her Catholic faith and Our Blessed Mother.

Beverly is survived by her two daughters: Susan (Joseph) McMahon and Pamela Putzer; five grandchildren: Kelly, Kate and Jack McMahon and Troy and David Putzer.

A dual Mass of Christian burial for Melvin and Beverly will occur at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, Wis., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family preceding the ceremony from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, please share a memory with the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison (608) 249-6666