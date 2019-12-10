Steffen, Ruth Elizabeth (Swan)

STEVENS POINT - Ruth Elizabeth (Swan) Steffen passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born Oct. 29, 1925, in Marion, Ohio, to the Reverend Dr. Alfred Wilson and Eva (Castner) Swan. Her family moved to Greeley, Colo. in the summer of 1927, when her father became the minister at Parkland Congregational Church. In the fall of 1930 they moved to Madison, Wis. where her father served as minister of the First Congregational Church for 35 years. While in Madison, Wis., Ruth attended Randall Grade School, West Junior and Senior High School. Ruth graduated from West Senior High School in 1943. She attended Wooster College in Ohio and graduated from UW-Madison in 1947, earning a BA in Social Work. She married the Reverend Warren Richard (Dick) Steffen June 8, 1946. They were married for 58 years before Dick passed away in 2005. They had five children and Dick served as minister at churches while living in Elgin, Harvey, Elizabeth and Sandwich, Ill. Then Dick was the Wesley Foundation Director at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and UW-Stevens Point where they settled in Oct. 1963 to raise their family. He then requested to be appointed in the Madison area so Ruth could attend the UW-Madison to work on her Doctorate while he was minister. He was appointed to Marshall, Wis. (1976-79). Then Dick continued his pastoral duties in Rothschild, Wis. (1979-84), Mosinee, Wis. and Schofield, Wis. (1984-87) before returning to retire in Stevens Point, Wis. in 1987.