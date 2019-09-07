SUN PRAIRIE - Virginia Mae Steele, age 87, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Nazareth Health & Rehab.
She was born on July 8, 1932, in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Earl and Cecilia (Phettiplace) Schalow. On July 10, 1948, she married Marvin L. Steele in Stoughton.
Virginia was a feisty little woman who loved to sew and take care of her many cats.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Marcia Kay (Dave) Green and Debbie L. (Carmine) Giannattasio; son, John LeRoy Steele; five grandsons, Eric (Kate) Green, Ryan (Trista) Steele, Dominick Giannattasio, Austin Steele, Adam (Analyn) Steele; and granddaughter, Kristin (Cody) Sims. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; two brothers; and one sister.
Virginia’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Maahkeezah Ratcliff for all the kind and compassionate care she gave her.
A private family service for Virginia will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
