MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE—Marvin L. Steele, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Aug. 28, 1929, in Tomah, Wis., the son of Eldred and Elisabeth (Coleman) Steele. Marvin graduated from Central High School. He married Virginia Mae Schalow on July 10, 1948, in Stoughton.
They lived in Madison for many years, raising their three children, John, Marcia, and Debbie. He worked for 40 years for the Madison Kipp Corp. retiring in 1991.
Marvin loved tinkering with things, from old cars to clocks. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. Marvin was a kind and gentle person. He loved animals and after moving to the farm in Sun Prairie, he adopted and cared for many feral cats over the years, going so far as to build them a cat house and “cafeteria.” They were certainly the most spoiled feral cats around.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, John; two daughters, Marcia (Dave) Green and Debbie (Carmine) Giannattasio; grandchildren, Eric (Kate) Green, Kristin (Cody) Sims, Ryan (Trista) Steele, Adam (Analyn) Steele, Austin Steele and Dominick Giannattasio; and many great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and one sister.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
