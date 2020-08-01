Steele, Elden Louis

You have permission to edit this article.
MONONA – Elden Louis Steele, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. Elden was born April 16, 1942. He was raised by his adoptive parents, Elden and Arvella Steele, in Davenport, Iowa. Elden worked for Dane County for many years, retiring from working in security at the City-County Building in Madison in 2004.

He loved to read, fish, hunt, explore Wisconsin's parks, and spend as much time as possible with family.

Elden is survived by his son, Eric Nosa; daughter, Shalise Steele-Young; daughter, Kerry Jones (Brad Prado); son, Elden Steele III (Jeff Bauer); daughter, Arvella Hanson (Ryan Hanson); daughter, Tamika Bostic; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and first-born, Crystal Lynette Steele.

A public visitation observing social distancing will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison. A private service and burial will take place.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666

