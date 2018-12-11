Weather Alert

...WINTRY WEATHER TO IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW WILL QUICKLY OVERSPREAD THE AREA EARLY IN THE MORNING, WITH PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE AS THE SNOW COMES TO AN END. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&