BARABOO—Avis Lee Steele, age 79, of Baraboo passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at St. Clare Meadows. Avis, daughter of Lester and Audrey (Standiford) Small, was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Baraboo. On Jan. 8, 1958, she was united in marriage to Allen Steele at the Dells Methodist Church.
Besides being a professional mother and homemaker Avis owned and started her own wig shop and ran it for four years. She loved animals, talking about the weather, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Avis volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul for many years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Allen; son, Richard (Pam) Steele; brother, Gary (Kitty) Small; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Severson, Travis (friend, Chelsey) Steele, Derick (Sedy) Glaudell and Jacob Beardsley; great-grandchildren, Liam and Katherine Severson and Declynn and Dane Steele as well as other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Tamla.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m., at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows for the wonderful care shown to Avis. Memorials may be made to Sauk County Humane Society.