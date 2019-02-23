LELAND - Ivan Richard Steckelberg Sr., age 96, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1923, to the late Martin and Meta (Gade) Steckelberg. Ivan served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a member of American Legion Post No. 398 of Plain, Wis. He was united in marriage to JoAnn Zick on May 26, 1954. Ivan worked for Oscar Mayer for over 40 years until he retired.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and caring for songbirds, especially his bluebirds. Ivan was a former member of the Honey Creek Rod and Gun Club, Honey Creek Snowmobile Club and supported Pheasants Forever projects. He enjoyed many years on local bowling leagues, going dancing and car racing, which included driving and watching them. Ivan was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and formerly served on the church council.
Ivan is survived by his wife, JoAnn; two sons, Roger (Anita) Steckelberg and Ivan (Chris) Steckelberg Jr.; two daughters, Barbara (Ray) Saeman and Brenda (Butch) Tesch; four grandchildren, Richard (Kim) Steckelberg, Jamie (Will) Sindberg, Jessica Tesch, and Cody Tesch; six great-grandchildren, Fisher Steckelberg, Michael Tesch-Greenwood, Matthew, Lily, and Caleb Tesch, and Alec Sindberg; a sister, Pearl Meixelsperger; and other relatives and friends. Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Martin Jr.; three sisters, Remona (Clarence) Bloedau, Martha (Richard) Putz, and Alice (George) Pederson; and most recently, a grandson, Justin Tesch.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Leland. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Rites will follow immediately at the Lady of Loretto Catholic Cemetery, Highway C, Denzer. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Ivan's family would like to thank Pastor Erich Hartenberger for his visits and friendship, the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home for their wonderful care, and a special thank you to his granddaughter, Jessica, who lovingly cared for Papa at Maplewood.
We love you, Papa, and you will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.