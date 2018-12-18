Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST—Marvin L. Stebbins, age 64, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Born Feb. 20, 1954, to birth parents, Kenneth S. and Margaret (Replogle) Stebbins. Marvin was raised by his foster parents, Russell and Florence Bordson. He was a 1972 graduate of DeForest High School and married Jeanne Callaway on June 23, 1973. Marv is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Gregory, Brent, Joshua; six grandchildren; and four siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at SAINT OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

