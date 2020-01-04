Steaffens, Patricia J.

STOUGHTON - Patricia J. Steaffens, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born in Chicago on July 22, 1931, the daughter of Howard and Virginia Jenkins. Pat graduated cum laude from Ripon College with a Bachelor’s Degree. On June 14, 1952 she married William C. Steaffens at Ravenswood United Methodist Church in Chicago. Pat worked as an Administrative Assistant at Nelson Industries for many years. She was a longtime dedicated member of Stoughton United Methodist Church where she served as the first woman Chair of Trustees, chair of the Worship Committee and SPRC, Lay Leader, and Member of the Annual Conference. Pat was a longtime member of the Madison Area Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America, and Oregon Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron, Grand Martha, and Grand Representative Idaho in Wis. from 1995-1996. Pat was a founding member of the Southeast American Cancer Society in Dane Co. and was Volunteer of the Year in 1987. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Pat is survived by her daughter, Debra Steaffens; son Jeffrey Steaffens; daughter, Susan Steaffens; daughter-in-law, Trinice Steaffens; granddaughter, Sarah Nuccio; grandson, Matthew Steaffens; great grandson, Michael Nuccio; great granddaughter, Abigail Nuccio; sister, Marianne Gallagher; and many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and son, Gregory. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Stoughton United Methodist Church, 525 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton, with Rev. Cathy Christman officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Saturday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoughton United Methodist Church or to the Fisher House Foundation in Milwaukee. Please share your memories of Pat at: www.CressFuneralService.com.