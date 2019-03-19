MADISON - Roger W. Staven, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 14, 1933, in Madison, the son of William Staven and Geraldine (Morse) Staven. Roger graduated from Madison East High School with the class of 1952. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955. Roger was stationed in North Africa and Cuba and then continued with the Navy reserves until 1959. He was united in marriage to Patricia Finn on Aug. 28, 1955, and they were blessed with three sons.
Roger worked for over 30 years with AT&T before retiring. He was a past president of the Communication Workers of America Local Union No. 5530 and a City of Madison Alderman for 10 years in the 70's. Roger was an active member of the VFW Post No. 8483 for over 25 years and a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge, where he was active as a shriner and scottish rite, as well as a member of the Eagles Club, Moose Club, West Side Optimist Club, and Boy Scout Leader for Troop No. 29.
Roger actively coached his boy's baseball teams and also coached and played with the Madison softball league, as well as umpired for the City of Madison. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin in Minocqua. Roger was a sports enthusiast, especially the Badgers and Packers.
Roger is survived by wife, Patricia Staven; sons, Scott (Tammy) Staven, Mark (Ellen) Staven and Chris (Bonnie) Staven; grandsons, Dane Staven, Kyle Staven and Michael Staven; sister, Carol Magnuson; sisters-in-law, Gayle Langkamp and Elaine Finn; and cousin, Jeanne Mueller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Vincent Langkamp, Bruce "Bud" Finn and Elmer Magnuson.
In keeping with Rogers wishes, no services will be held. A special thank you to the Agrace Magenta Team and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare.