MIDDLETON / MADISON - Richard "Dick" Statz, age 60, passed away on Sunday Jan. 20, 2019, at his home in Verona surrounded by his family. He was born on April 23, 1958, to Robert and Henrietta (Statz) Statz in Madison. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1976, and went on to attend UW-Eau Claire and then graduated from the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy in 1982.
He worked for a number of years as a pharmacist in Milwaukee and Madison. For the past 30 years he was a financial planner with Waddell and Reed in Madison. He worked very hard to achieve the status of certified financial planner and chartered retirement planning counselor.
He married Kate Peck on the island of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, on Nov. 1, 2010. Dick was very proud of his sons, Bryan, Doctor of Pharmacy, and Eric, Doctor of Medicine, and their many accomplishments. He had many accomplishments as well, including; singing with his sister Diane at numerous weddings and recently in the Madison Symphony Choir and the Choral Union Choir for UW Madison.
He also enjoyed participating in Big Brothers of Dane County, biking, golfing and attending the Ryder Cup, Masters and many other tournaments. Dick was a long time season ticket holder for UW basketball and football games. Travel was a great pleasure for Dick, enjoying beaches in the winter and mountains in the summer. Dick loved to share the things he loved with the people he loved. Anywhere he went in the world he would run into someone he knew. He always had a warm smile and a quick wit!
Survivors include his wife, Kate Statz; two sons, Bryan and Eric (Meena); his parents, Robert and Henrietta; a sister, Diane (Keith) Oleson; a brother, Gary (Lisa); his nephews, Kirk and Dayne Oleson, Will and Alex Statz; two stepsons, Jesse (Elizabeth) Thill and Jared (Jordan) Thill; two grandsons, Chance and Cooper Thill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and an infant sister, Debbie.
Visitation will be at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional visitation time will be Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. All family and friends welcome.
The family would like to thank the UW Carbone Cancer Center, UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Dick.
In lieu flowers, the family requests donations be made in Richard's name to Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituaries.