MIDDLETON / MADISON - Richard "Dick" Statz, age 60, died on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at his home in Verona surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., Jan. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN' S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.