Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON / MADISON - Richard "Dick" Statz, age 60, died on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at his home in Verona surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held on Sat., Jan. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN' S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Statz, Richard "Dick"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.