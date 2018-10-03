CROSS PLAINS—Norbert M. “Norbie” Statz, age 86, passed away in Deforest, on Oct. 3, 2018, with his family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
