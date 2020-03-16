Statz, Jacob Michael

MAZOMANIE — Jacob Michael Statz age 29, of Mazomanie, Wis., beloved by many, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jacob was a charismatic free spirit, but regrettably lost his battle with addiction. Jacob was born Aug. 20, 1990, in Madison, Wis., and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 2008.

He was a loving father to Brayden and enjoyed every bit of raising his son. He loved his family immensely and was proud to bear the STATZ name. Jacob relished the opportunity to drive everyone crazy, particularly his parents and siblings, but a flash of his larger-than-life smile was enough to excuse the madness.

Always eager to pitch in, Jacob was the first to offer his labor, whether it be landscaping, drywalling, painting, tree clearing or working the back hoe. Not only was he incredibly hardworking, he took tremendous pride in perfecting each craft, keeping the shop clean and pleasing those he worked for, especially his father, Kevin.

When Jacob wasn't working, you could find him popping wheelies on his motorcycle, fearlessly racing his dirt bike (wearing the Fox brand proudly), enjoying an oversized portion of cereal/ice cream and snuggling with his best pal and dog, Mack. He loved his friends and confidants with whom he was loud-mouthed and proud.