MCFARLAND—Ronald J. Staszewski, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home. Ron met the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Schneider in 1984, and the couple were married in 1986. They moved to McFarland in 1995, where they raised their family. He worked for many years around the Milwaukee and Madison area in IT, and retired from WPS in 2011.
Ron was an avid reader, loved watching Hallmark movies and sports, he frequented the fine arts and live theater, and made the trek each season to Lambeau Field for Packers games with family and friends. He was also an active member of the McFarland Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn; daughter, Kim (Derrick) Schantz; son, Zach, and his four legged pal, Harley; his grand fur-babies, Bentley, Nelson, and Donut; his brother, Bob (Carol); mother-in-law, Ruth Schneider; and is further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, many relatives and other dear friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, John and Anne (Ostopowicz); and father-in-law, Peter Schneider.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St. McFarland, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and go until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, American Lung Association, McFarland Lions Club, or Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
A special thank you to Oak Park Place for the wonderful and devoted care given to Ron.
Ron, now you can eat all the chips, popcorn and nuts you always loved to enjoy. We all raise a boot of beer, or coffee, to you big guy. “Life is a gift, that’s why they call it the present, YOLO.” Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
