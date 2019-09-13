MADISON - Gertrude “Trudy” Laura Starr, age 95 of Madison, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing Center. A funeral service for Trudy will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to service. Burial will take place immediately following services at Roselawn Memorial park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5329 Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Starr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.