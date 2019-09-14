MIDDLETON - Neal W. “Starky” Starkweather, age 85, passed away on ‘Positive Thinking Day,’ Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Madison, to the late Harold and Louella (Davis) Starkweather. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Gladys “Boots” (Hermann).
A full obituary will follow.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. serving one of Neal’s favorite snacks, root beer floats! A time to pause and share memories will begin at 6 p.m.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Neal Starkweather as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.