MADISON - Neal W. "Starky" Starkweather, age 85, passed away on 'Positive Thinking Day,' Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Madison, to the late Harold and Louella (Davis) Starkweather. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Gladys "Boots" (Hermann).
He was a topographer in the Korean War. After the war, he worked for CUNA Supply for 33 years in various roles including shipping, printing and bindery. His second career was driving school bus for the Middleton-Cross Plains School District. When he retired after 20 years, he had become a very popular driver. In addition to his daily school routes, he enjoyed taking the Middleton High School athletic teams to competitions including several state championships. He loved the trips with community groups to places like Split Rock Lighthouse.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. serving one of Neal's favorite snacks, root beer floats! A time to pause and share memories will begin at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Mary's Foundation, 700 S. Park St, Madison, Wis. 53715 or visit www.stmarysfoundation.org. The family will also be setting up a St. Mary's Guardian Angel memorial in honor of some of the care staff who helped Neal and the family these last few weeks.
