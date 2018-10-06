MARSHALL—Warren William Stark, age 95, passed away on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at home in Marshall.
He is survived by his sister, Bernadine Christianson of Cambridge; two children, Kathleen Schernecker of Tigerton and Dean (Julie) Stark of Marshall; five grandchildren, Gregg (Joann), Timm (Nanette), John (Jennifer), Mike (Teri) and Casey; nine great-grandchildren, Bradley, Brett, Ryan (Michelle), Derek, Ashley, Melissa, Paige (Aaron), Brooke and Kirstin; four great-great-grandchildren, Bella, Kylie, Brinley and Landon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at ST. PAUL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 Deerfield Road, Marshall. Pastor Arthur Faught will officiate. Interment will be in Medina Cemetery, Marshall.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Columbus Hospital and Hospice for the compassionate care given to Warren. Hart-Vick Funeral Home, Marshall is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.svfuneralhome.com.
