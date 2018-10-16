MARSHALL—Rosemary A. Stark passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at the age of 73. She succumbed to an aneurysm during a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She was born on August 3, 1945, in Fort Atkinson, to Delbert and Betty (Bartell) Kucken. She married Mel Stark Nov. 18, 1967.
Rosemary was a longtime member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, where she was a member the choir and various committees. She was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital. Rosemary also tutored young children to read at the elementary school in Marshall. These children adored Rosemary, and likewise, these children held a very special place in her heart.
Rosemary was an avid gardener, horticulturist, jogger, and skilled seamstress. She enjoyed a good book, a glass of wine, a bottle of beer, or a motorcycle ride! She loved crossword puzzles and word searches, and she was quick to check the grammar of any writing that crossed her path.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Mel; children, Chris Stark and Robin (Vince) Jacobi; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Allison and Zachary. She is further survived by her siblings, Judy (Bob) Schell, Elaine (Dale) Swenson, Jerry (Diane) Kucken, Darlene Kucken, Dorothy (Mark) Nelsen and Don (Katie) Kucken. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Betty Kucken.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018., at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Rosemary will be brought to her final place of rest in springtime at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care at www.agrace.org/donate or 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg for their care and support during Rosemary’s final days.
Rosemary was a gentle soul and an outstanding role model for her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all those that have had the honor of crossing her path.
