Stark, Phillip Carl

MADISON—Phillip Carl Stark, 94, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, surrounded by members of his family. Phil, the youngest of five children, was born in Madison on Nov. 17, 1925, to Paul and Julia Stark. He went on to graduate from West High School in 1943 and, within a year, was inducted into the Army where he served as a machine gunner in the 84th Infantry Division during World War II. His service came to an abrupt end when he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.
Phil returned to Madison after the war and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1948. He joined the family real estate business, now known as Stark Company Realtors, which he led until his retirement in 1989. In 1952, Phil married Jane Marty and together they raised three boys. They remained happily married for 67 years. Phil had many interests in life including golfing, skiing, fishing, running, and woodworking, but his family always came first.
Phil was a driving force in the real estate industry, holding numerous leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels. He started serving at a young age as president of the Greater Madison Board of Realtors in 1955. He was also a leader in many capacities for the Wisconsin Realtors Association, serving as its president in 1972. He was extremely active throughout his career with the National Association of Realtors. In time he rose to Treasurer, a position he held from 1983 through 1986. In 1988, Phil was awarded the Distinguished Service Award, the highest level of recognition the National Association of Realtors can bestow. He was also a longtime member of the boards of directors of Anchor Savings and Loan and Madison Gas and Electric Co.
In addition to Real Estate, Phil was an active and passionate member of Madison’s civic community, serving in more capacities than one could count. He held leadership roles for the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Dane County United Way, Red Cross, YMCA, and many others. He also served as President of Blackhawk Country Club where he remained an avid but frustrated golfer until late in his life. Phil could always be counted on to provide support to dozens of community organizations, as he truly believed that giving back was a way of life.
Above all, Phil was a profoundly spiritual man. He was very active first at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and later at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed pursuing lively conversations about the nature of God and our purpose in life. He actively sought out people with whom he could have discussions about politics, values, and the state of world affairs. He had an insatiable curiosity and a lively intellect. But more than anything, he wanted to make a positive difference during his life. He had a gift for making everyone he met feel valued and he lit up the room whenever he walked in. To say that he made an impact on the lives of many would be an understatement. He will be missed not just by his family, but by everyone he touched.
You have free articles remaining.
Phil was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane, Dorothy, and Marjorie; and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Jane; his children, Dave (Marcie), Jeff (Lee), and Tom (Tracey); grandchildren Nathan (Keely)Stotlar, Christopher, Alison (Kevin) Booske, Robert, Julie, Ethan, and Matt; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 South Segoe Road, Madison. A visitation will be held preceding the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. A separate visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Cress Funeral Service, 6021 University Ave., Middleton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Porchlight, Covenant Presbyterian Church, or the United Way of Dane County.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave
Madison, Wis. 53705
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave
Madison, Wis. 53705
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com