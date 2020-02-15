Stark, Phillip Carl

In addition to Real Estate, Phil was an active and passionate member of Madison’s civic community, serving in more capacities than one could count. He held leadership roles for the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Dane County United Way, Red Cross, YMCA, and many others. He also served as President of Blackhawk Country Club where he remained an avid but frustrated golfer until late in his life. Phil could always be counted on to provide support to dozens of community organizations, as he truly believed that giving back was a way of life.

Above all, Phil was a profoundly spiritual man. He was very active first at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and later at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed pursuing lively conversations about the nature of God and our purpose in life. He actively sought out people with whom he could have discussions about politics, values, and the state of world affairs. He had an insatiable curiosity and a lively intellect. But more than anything, he wanted to make a positive difference during his life. He had a gift for making everyone he met feel valued and he lit up the room whenever he walked in. To say that he made an impact on the lives of many would be an understatement. He will be missed not just by his family, but by everyone he touched.