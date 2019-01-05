Try 1 month for 99¢

MOSINEE / COTTAGE GROVE—Lori Ann Stark, age 55, of Cottage Grove, formerly of Mosinee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 Mead Lane, Mosinee. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at PETERSON/KRAEMER FUNERAL HOME, 1302 N. 6th St., Wausau, and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.

(715) 845-6900

