FITCHBURG - Karen Anne Stark, age 59, passed away on April 26, 2019, at her home in Madison surrounded by loving family and friends. Karen was born on April 9, 1960, in Green Bay, to Roy and Lorna Stark.
Karen received an associate degree in marketing from MATC and worked as a designer and salesperson. She was a loving and devoted wife, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and entertaining. Karen made everyone feel welcome and at ease, and put their interests before hers. She had a warm and beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eyes. Karen was very creative, with a sophisticated eye for design, and exquisite taste. She took great joy in cooking, gardening, cross-stitching, attending art fairs and crafting, and enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows.
Karen and Mel treasured beautiful sunsets together in Sister Bay, Door County for many years. Their home was her haven, and you could find her on many afternoons sitting in the sunshine in her garden reading a book and perhaps enjoying a flitting dragonfly, her favorite symbol.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mel N. Troia and his family; her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa Stark and Thomas Misfeldt; nephew, Michael Kalish; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved cat, Truman.
Karen fought cancer with strength, grace and dignity. She was taken from us all too soon, but will live always in our hearts.
A celebration of her life will be held at her home on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Foundation, Madison. Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.