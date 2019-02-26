SUN PRAIRIE - Johnnie C. Stark, aka "Cannonball," age 72, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born on Dec. 9, 1946, son to Clarence and Marcella (Keiner) Stark. He was united in marriage to Joyce Marticoff on Sept. 2, 1967.
Johnnie and Joyce were married for 51 years and together raised two daughters and a grandson. Johnnie enjoyed the simple life. He treasured his family and friends and enjoyed his grand dog Binzer.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughters, Jenny and Jodi (Kevin) Fettig; his grandson, Parker Ellickson; five brothers and three sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Johnnie will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, UW Hospital Kidney Dialysis, and Dr.Queoff for their compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.