MARSHALL - Dean W. Stark, age 65, of Marshall, Wis., died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Dean was born on Sept. 30, 1953, to Delores and Warren Stark.
He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a lifelong resident of Marshall. Dean married Julie Ann Kampmeier on June 23, 1990. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards/Sheepshead and playing golf.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Julie; his son, Casey; his dog, Louie; and other relatives and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Dean will be a potluck gathering on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the FIREMAN'S PARK in Marshall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Agrace HospiceCare.