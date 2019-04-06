Try 3 months for $3

MARSHALL - Dean W. Stark, age 65, of Marshall, Wis., died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Dean was born on Sept. 30, 1953, to Delores and Warren Stark.

He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a lifelong resident of Marshall. Dean married Julie Ann Kampmeier on June 23, 1990. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards/Sheepshead and playing golf.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Julie; his son, Casey; his dog, Louie; and other relatives and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Dean will be a potluck gathering on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the FIREMAN'S PARK in Marshall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Agrace HospiceCare. Hart-Vick Funeral Home is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.

Hart-Vick Funeral Home

(608) 655-3336

Celebrate
the life of: Stark, Dean W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.