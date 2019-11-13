MINERAL POINT - Barbara P. Stark, age 82, of Mineral Point, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Judy (David) Kerl and Diana Stark; her grandchildren, Josh (Carlee) Kerl and Danielle (Tristan Moon) Kerl; her great-granddaughter, Kierah.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mineral Point. Rev. Cal Schaver will officiate. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.