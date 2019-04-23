Starczynski, Shirley Eunice

CROSS PLAINS / BLACK EARTH - Shirley Eunice Starczynski, age 88 of Cross Plains, Black Earth, Wis., passed away with her children at her side, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Heartland Country Village, Black Earth, which had been her home since 2014. She was born Aug. 29, 1930, to Edwin and Nettie (Nelson) Schumann. She graduated from Mazomanie High School, class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Paul R. Starczynski on Oct. 12, 1948, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marxville, Wis., and they shared 58 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2006.
Shirley loved being a homemaker. She was a fantastic baker of bread and melt in your mouth cinnamon rolls. Gardening was big for her as she not only grew beautiful gladiolas and roses but also vegetables that she canned so we could all enjoy the fruits of her labor during the winter months too.
Shirley's work away from home included employment at Graber Industries, Zander's Creamery and Land's End in Cross Plains. Mom and Dad went on many road trips, traveling the back roads to discover new places and friends. Mom also enjoyed playing cards. "Poker" was her game and while you thought you had the winning hand, she would then say with a little smile "Sorry" and beat you every time. Mom's faith was strong and she was a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church and Ladies Circle in Cross Plains and also a member of the Post 245 Auxiliary.
Shirley is survived by her children, Brenda (Vern) Wendt of Black Earth, John (Jeff Thiede) of Waunakee and Shiryl (Cecil) Roberts of Mazomanie; grandchildren, Tim Wendt, Tanya (Jeff Jerome) Wendt, Kerri (John) Beuthin, Tim Roberts, Kelly (Dave) Hanson and Brett (Shawn) Stampfli; great-grandchildren, Tim (Tracy) Drager, Krista Drager, Jared Roberts, Jaden, Landen and Macy Stampfli, Taryn and Katelyn Hanson and Mia Rose Jerome-Wendt; great-great-grandchildren, Jameson and Levi Brockmann and Thomas Drager; sister, Gloria (Mike) Mullvain; brothers, Jim (Virginia) Schumann and Eugene (Jean) Schumann; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Paul Starczynski; in-laws, Michael and Myrtle Starczynski; sister and brother-in-law, Nathalie (Bud) Bergum; brother and sister-in-law, LaVern (Geraldine) Schumann; brother-in-law, Stanley (Josephine) Starczynski; sisters-in-law, Dora Lybek, Eva (Foster) Odegard and Emma (Alban) Haag; and great-grandson, Seth Brockmann.
A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be held at ST. MARTIN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2427 Church St., Cross Plains at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, with Pastor Paulette Creswell presiding. Family will be receiving friends at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Shirley's name for designation at a later date.
The family thanks all the staff at Heartland Country Village for their love and care of Mom.