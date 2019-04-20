Try 3 months for $3

CROSS PLAINS / BLACK EARTH - Shirley Eunice Starczynski, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Services are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

