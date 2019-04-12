MADISON - Vera Starch age 72, of Madison, lost her battle with cancer on April 6, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 12, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Joseph and Charlotte Thies. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1964. Vera worked for the State of Wisconsin for 45-1/2 years and retired in 2011.
In her free time she was an avid quilter and enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed her travels to upper Minnesota to see family and go fishing. She adored her two grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them.
Vera is survived by her three daughters, Sue Sherman (Kevin Kohn), Arlington, Christa (Rich) Welling, Madison, and Aimee (Jon P.) Schwichtenberg, Elko New Market, Minn.; a granddaughter, Ashley (Kenneth) Zawodny, Las Vegas, Nev.; a grandson, Cody (Rachel) Schwichtenberg, Madison; a great-granddaughter, Ivy; and a great-grandson who will arrive in July; a brother, Ralph (Karyl) Theis, Colorado Springs, Colo. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was proceeded in death by both her parents; a sister, Debra Hoff; and a brother, Donald Thies.
The family would like to thank the UW Carbone doctors and staff, along with Agrace HospiceCare team in both Dane and Rock Counties for the care and compassion they showed their mother. They would also like to thank her friends, Kathi, Barb, Chris and Bill for the friendship and support they showed to Vera.
It was Vera wish to not have a funeral or memorial service. Instead it was her desire to be cremated and have her ashes spread at her favorite lakes.
Donations can be made in honor of Vera's memory to Agrace HospiceCare, Wis. Public Television or Dane County Humane Society.