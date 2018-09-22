MOUNT HOREB / COTTAGE GROVE - Lloyd F. "Barney" Stapelmann, age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Recommended
Receive obituaries by email
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Find an Obituary
Today's milestones
Find an Obituary
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Nancy Thurow, legendary founder of the children’s theater company CTM, died Tuesday at her home in Wynwood Assisted Living Center in Madison.