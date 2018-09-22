Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT HOREB / COTTAGE GROVE - Lloyd F. "Barney" Stapelmann, age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. 8th St.

(608) 437-5077

Celebrate
the life of: Stapelmann, Lloyd F. "Barney"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.