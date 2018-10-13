MOUNT HOREB / COTTAGE GROVE—Lloyd “Barney” Stapelmann, age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 29, 1924, in a stone house on Indian Lake in the Town of Berry, to John and Selma (Beuthin) Stapelmann. Barney married Doris Nelson on April 15, 1950, in Iowa. He farmed his entire life and also retired from Oscar Mayer after 31 years. Barney loved hunting, fishing and gardening. His favorite pastime was playing cards with friends and family, especially Kings on the Corner, Euchre or Golf.
Barney is survived by his wife, Doris; his children, Debbie Briggs, Bonnie (Warren) Leverentz, Jim Stapelmann, Dennis (Gloria) Stapelmann, Shelley (Allen) Day, Julie (Randy) Wright, and Christine (Wade) Davies; “adopted” daughters, Linda Devenpeck and Elsie Derer; grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Anderson, Geoff (Jamie) Briggs, Brad Putnam, Mike (Allie) Putnam, Cody (Stacie) Putnam, Lisa (Erich) Mussak, Josh Stapelmann, Lisa (Clint) James, Adam (Colleen) Taylor, Jason (Katy) Stapelmann, Nick Day (Alyssa), Kendra Day, Ben (Tiffany) Wright, Christopher Wright, Kirby (Kalia) Wright, Isabelle Wright, Jamie Davies, Jake Davies (Amy), and Luke Davies; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Nelson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Victor, Clarence and Robert; sisters, Rosetta Grob, Rosella Strouse, Bernice Stapelmann, Ruth Ace, Gertrude Ace, an infant sister, mother and father-in-law, Naaman and Frida Nelson and brother-in-law, Leslie Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to New Heights Lutheran Church or charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
