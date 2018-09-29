MOUNT HOREB / COTTAGE GROVE—Lloyd “Barney” Stapelmann, age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral services will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
