Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT HOREB / COTTAGE GROVE—Lloyd “Barney” Stapelmann, age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral services will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. 8th St.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 437-5077

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. 8th St.

(608) 437-5077

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stapelmann, Lloyd "Barney"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.