MIDDLETON - Shirley Jean (nee Tscharnack) Stanton, beloved child of God, wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend was called home on April 26, 2019, at the age of 88. The love story of Shirley and her first and last husband, James L. Stanton lasted more than 63 years.
Loving mother of, Tim (Mimi), John (Kristi) and Susan; proud sister of, Hugo (Karolyn) Tscharnack. Beloved grandchildren include, Philip (Sienna), Zoe, Harrison, Cady, Abbey and Sam. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; and her parents, Mabel and Hugo M. Tscharnack.
Funeral services will be held at REDEMPTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4057 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, on Friday, May 3, 2019. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service, luncheon and interment immediately following. A Memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., in Middleton, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am with service and luncheon afterwards.
Flowers are welcome. Memorials to an organization or faith community of your choosing would be greatly appreciated. Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222; for online condolences please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.