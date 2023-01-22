Dec. 13, 1940 – Jan. 7, 2023

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — Stanley Charles Fix of Lake in the Hills, Ill., passed away on January 7, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born to Phillip and Eileen (Runey) Fix on December 13, 1940, in Madison, Wis.

Stan was a proud graduate of Madison Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. He retired from the U.S. Post Office with 30 years of service. In retirement he received many awards and acknowledgements for his extensive volunteering. He enjoyed lending his time and talents to the Lake-in-the-Hills Fen Conservation Area and to Senior Centers in Crystal Lake and Algonquin, where he was a well known Bridge champion, and in Cary where he was a member of the Cary Canaries, singing and playing trumpet.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven (Mary) Fix. He is survived by his sister, Linda and brother-in-law, Ralph Guerin; and nieces and nephews: Andria, Joseph, Ross, Peter and Ann; and his faithful companion, “Bruno” the cat.

His family would like to thank the Lake in the Hills Police Department and his wonderful neighbors for their kindnesses and consideration.

There will be a family remembrance in Madison, Wis., in the spring.

Arrangements entrusted with Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin, Ill. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting willowfh.com.