Stanek, William Paul "Bill"

MUSCODA - William Paul "Bill" Stanek of Muscoda passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on July 15, 1938, to John and Mary (Biba) Stanek. He attended the Blue River Mill School and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1956, and then began farming the family dairy farm. He immersed himself in farmer organizations and Young Farmers night classes to become the best farmer he could be.

Bill married the love of his life Mary Winkers of Highland, Wisconsin on May 30, 1961. She was an elementary school teacher for Riverdale Schools. They became the parents of two sons, Nicholas and Gary. Bill was an active member of his church St. John Nepomuc Catholic Church, Castle Rock Ridge, and served in several capacities. He served on the Muscoda Joint Fire District Board for 52 years and he was an active member of the Muscoda-Avoca-Blue River Lion’s Club. After he retired from farming, he worked at Land’s End for 19 years.