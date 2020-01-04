Stanek, Lorraine Mae

PLATTEVILLE / SUN PRAIRIE - Lorraine Mae Stanek, age 83, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Visitation will be at Sacred Hearts Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, on Jan. 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., Father Grant Thies presiding. In lieu of flowers, please submit memorials in Lorraine’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

