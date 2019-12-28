Stanek, Lorraine Mae

PLATTEVILLE / SUN PRAIRIE - Lorraine Mae Stanek, age 83, passed away Thursday, Dec.12, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. She was born on May 24, 1936, in Hillsboro, Wis., to the late Adolph and Eve Janousek. She married Donald Stanek on July 14, 1956, in Hillsboro, Wis., and raised three children in Platteville, Wis., before moving to Sun Prairie, Wis., then Punta Gorda, Fla. Lorraine worked in the telephone industry her entire life: at AT&T in Madison, at Platteville Telephone Company, and at GTE and Verizon in Sun Prairie. She was an excellent seamstress, making her own wedding gown, and designing and sewing dance costumes for her children. She taught her children the love of good food, cooking, and baking for family and friends. Lorraine also enjoyed photography, travelling, family genealogy research, and dancing with her life partner, Don.