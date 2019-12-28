Stanek, Lorraine Mae

PLATTEVILLE / SUN PRAIRIE - Lorraine Mae Stanek, age 83, passed away Thursday, Dec.12, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. She was born on May 24, 1936, in Hillsboro, Wis., to the late Adolph and Eve Janousek. She married Donald Stanek on July 14, 1956, in Hillsboro, Wis., and raised three children in Platteville, Wis., before moving to Sun Prairie, Wis., then Punta Gorda, Fla. Lorraine worked in the telephone industry her entire life: at AT&T in Madison, at Platteville Telephone Company, and at GTE and Verizon in Sun Prairie. She was an excellent seamstress, making her own wedding gown, and designing and sewing dance costumes for her children. She taught her children the love of good food, cooking, and baking for family and friends. Lorraine also enjoyed photography, travelling, family genealogy research, and dancing with her life partner, Don.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Donald, sisters Louise and Linda (Jack), brother Larry (Carol), sister-in-law Linda, daughter Stephanie (Arthur), son Stephen (Kathy), daughter Sheila (Eric), granddaughters Anna (Eric) and Quinn, grandsons Fletcher and Stephen, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leroy and Lyle, brother-in-law Jim, and sister-in-law Theresa.
Visitation will be at Sacred Hearts Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, on January 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., Father Grant Thies presiding. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, please submit memorials in Lorraine's name to St Jude's Children's Hospital or Wounded Warriors.
"An Admirable Woman" by Crystal Foy:
There is a woman who always keeps her head up high.
Her eyes sparkle like a bright star in the sky.
She has the stamina, beauty, and courage that one would admire,
Even the love and happiness one inspires.
She is a woman that one can always count on,
And a woman that sees no wrong.
Her beauty shines from the inside out,
It flows like a journey down a long route.
Her smile shines beautifully like the sun rising over the horizon,
And her intelligence, wisdom, and hard work are not surprising.
She is a genuinely caring woman
Who goes the extra mile to help one in need or broken hearted,
And throughout all of her hard work,
No one ever sees her fall apart.
