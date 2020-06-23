Stanek, Francis Leorenze

MADISON — Francis Leorenze Stanek, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 6, 1943, in Grant County, the son of John and Mary (Biba) Stanek.

Francis attended Blue River Mill School and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Olson on June 24, 1967. Francis worked for MG&E in the Gas Distribution Department for 42 years retiring in 2005. He was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and was a past president of the East Side Club in 2011. Francis was very involved with the East Side Club over the years. He enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers and traveling with Mary Lou. Francis enjoyed working in his garage and spending time with family and friends.