BARABOO - James F. “Jim” Standiford, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at St. Clare Meadows with family by his side. James, son of Luther and Tina Standiford was born March 3, 1931. He was drafted into the US Army on Jan. 10, 1952 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Dec. 21, 1953. On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen Getschman at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Jim worked for Berning Motors as a mechanic for over 20 years, he then worked for Allen Steele Co. Inc. for 18 years until his retirement. After his retirement Jim worked for 17 years as a school crossing guard in the Village of West Baraboo. Jim was a member of the Baraboo Elk’s Club and also served on the Elk’s Waiters Club for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, auto racing and long afternoon car rides. Jim was well liked by everybody and will fondly be remembered for all his jokes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Helen; son, Brian Standiford; previous daughter-in-law, Blanca Standiford; step-grandchildren, Patty Brown and Charles Brown; three step great-grandchildren; he is further survived by brothers-in-law, Donald Getschman, Glen (Janet) Getschman, Ray Getschman, and Rex Getschman; nieces and nephews, Kandie, Kim, Debbie, Tammy, Renee, Tim, Mark, Pat, Donna, Lisa, Dan, Rich, Gary, Allen; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bud (MarSue) Standiford, Audrey (Lester) Small, Fern (Allan) Rau, Shirley (Ted) Brandt, Kay Getschman; brother-in-law, Rodney Getschman; in-laws, Rodney (Jessie) Getschman and niece, Tina Standiford.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Freedom United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristine Howard officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom where military rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Freedom United Methodist Church.
