MADISON - Herman Frederick Stampfli, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1950, in Madison, the son of Paul and Carrie (Anderson) Stampfli. Herman proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School, completed his undergraduate degree at UW-La Crosse with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry, and his MBA at West Chester University. Herman married Elaine Holub on May 12, 2007. He worked as a researcher at Walter Reed Army Institute and was an accomplished and published scientist, later retiring from UW-Madison as an administrator/researcher. Herman served on the board for the Salvation Army, was a Boy Scout Leader and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Herman is survived by his wife, Elaine Holub-Stampfli; and through his previous union with Linda Cutts, two children, David (Angel) Stampfli and Kristine (Jeffery) Coleman. He is further survived by children, William (Anu) Lust and Julia Lust; grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Aaron and Kami Coleman, Sydney and Chelsea Stampfli, and Monae Lust-Webb; siblings, Nancy (Jeff) Thompson, Gordon (Suzan) Stampfli, June Meili, Charles (Jeanette) Stampfli, Joan (Dale) Ripp, and Karen (Sam) Stampfli; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Laverne Hinrichs and Bob Meili; and nieces, Megan Hinrichs and Tammy Williams.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 12 noon on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at the church. A celebration of life will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Herman's name.
