MADISON—Raymond “Ray” Stalowski, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
He is survived by his four children, Susan (John Walker), Ray, David (Mary) and Tom; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Dambach, Bryan Arthur, Melissa, Alex, Josh and Lucy Stalowski; great-grandchildren, Julia, Noah and Vera Dambach; sister, Leona Schueller (Allen) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Poland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Michael Burke and Father Robert Evenson presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.
A full obituary will be published on Sunday.
