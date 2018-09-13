Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Raymond “Ray” Stalowski, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

He is survived by his four children, Susan (John Walker), Ray, David (Mary) and Tom; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Dambach, Bryan Arthur, Melissa, Alex, Josh and Lucy Stalowski; great-grandchildren, Julia, Noah and Vera Dambach; sister, Leona Schueller (Allen) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Poland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Michael Burke and Father Robert Evenson presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.

A full obituary will be published on Sunday.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 238-3434

Please share memories at

www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434

Please share memories at

www.cressfuneralservice.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stalowski, Raymond "Ray"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.