Stadelman, Arlene M.

BELLEVILLE—Arlene M. Stadelman, age 92, of Belleville, Wis. passed away on April 3, 2020, at the New Glarus Home surrounded by family. She was born June 19, 1927, in Green County, the daughter of Clarence E. Hoesly and Florence (Legler) Hoesly. Her family lived at Farmers Grove, Postville, and she graduated from New Glarus High School in 1944. She was employed at Swiss Miss Upright Embroidery in New Glarus. Arlene was united in marriage to John R. Stadelman in Blanchardville at Immaculate Conception Rectory on Nov. 10, 1947. They lived in the New Central Cheese factory, Belleville, where John made cheese for 30 years. Arlene supported her husband in operating the cheese factory along with raising her family, she also worked as an aide at the Belleville Elementary School for 11 years. She was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church, now St. Francis of Assisi, and its activities, Montrose Budget Busters Homemakers, a 500 Card Club, and many card games with friends, including her good friends at the New Glarus Home. Arlene enjoyed doing stitchery and traveling on day trips with the Belleville Senior Citizens. She enjoyed following her grandchildren in their school and sport activities.