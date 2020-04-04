Stadelman, Arlene M.

BELLEVILLE—Arlene M. Stadelman, age 92, of Belleville, Wis. passed away on April 3, 2020, at the New Glarus Home surrounded by family. She was born June 19, 1927, in Green County, the daughter of Clarence E. Hoesly and Florence (Legler) Hoesly. Her family lived at Farmers Grove, Postville, and she graduated from New Glarus High School in 1944. She was employed at Swiss Miss Upright Embroidery in New Glarus. Arlene was united in marriage to John R. Stadelman in Blanchardville at Immaculate Conception Rectory on Nov. 10, 1947. They lived in the New Central Cheese factory, Belleville, where John made cheese for 30 years. Arlene supported her husband in operating the cheese factory along with raising her family, she also worked as an aide at the Belleville Elementary School for 11 years. She was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church, now St. Francis of Assisi, and its activities, Montrose Budget Busters Homemakers, a 500 Card Club, and many card games with friends, including her good friends at the New Glarus Home. Arlene enjoyed doing stitchery and traveling on day trips with the Belleville Senior Citizens. She enjoyed following her grandchildren in their school and sport activities.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Susan) Stadelman, Trudy (Dan) Daline, Kathy (Bill) McNally, Cindy (Jim) Koerner, Nancy (Chuck) Kafura, Tim (Lori) Stadelman, and Joseph (Dawn) Stadelman; 17 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren, with another due in June.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; one brother, Sheldon (Marge) Hoesly; and one sister, Doris (Harold) Jenson.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, in Belleville, with Father Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the St. James Cemetery.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of the New Glarus Home, whose compassionate care over the last few years, last few days, and especially hours were a real blessing for the family, as well as Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and the Palliative Care Team.
Memorials can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Belleville, or the Belleville Library.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.