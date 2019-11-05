RICHLAND CENTER - Mary Elizabeth Stadele, age 98 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pine Valley Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Aug. 7, 1921, in Keyesville, Wis., the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Doyle) Stoltz. Mary was married on Oct. 4, 1952, to Bernard “Bun” Stadele. She was a member of St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church. Together, Mary and Bun dairy-farmed, raised turkeys, owned and operated Stadele Supper Club and Keegan Mills. Survivors include a son, Joe, Sr. (Kathy) Stadele of Richland Center; two daughters, Jean Biba of Sterling, Ill., Rosalie “Rose” (Jim “Nub”) McCann of Muscoda; seven grandchildren, Christie Stadele, Sarah (Scott) Holthe, Joe, Jr. (Marcie) Stadele, Paul (Kelly) Stadele, Mike (Stephanie) Biba, Tim (Lydia) Biba, Chloe Bittorf; eleven great-grandchildren, Emma and Abby Holthe, Kathryn, Madeline, Olivia and Mathew Stadele, Nick Kunets, Brady, Bryce, Alexis and Ellie Biba; two sisters, Rose Brickl and Lorraine Silberman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Stoltz; her husband, Bernard “Bun” Stadele; a son, Bob Stadele; a daughter, Marita Bittorf; three brothers, Ed, Leo and Joseph Stoltz; two sisters, Marcella Rinehart and Veronica Fisher-Shelton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Stafford Funeral Home where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

