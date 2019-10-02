POLSON, MONT. - Myrtle “Myrt” Margaret Stack, age 84, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after a short bout with terminal cancer.
“Myrt” was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Sauk County, Dellona, Wis., graduated from Central High School in 1952, further graduating The University of Wisconsin with her Bachelors in English Education, returning later to receive her Masters in Counseling for a combined 37 years of teaching and counseling in the Madison area. Myrt was an academic counselor at LaFollette spending most of her years at West High. Myrt was a no-nonsense type of lady and set great expectations for her students; nonjudgmental and caring, Myrt was very effective during her career and set many students on the path to success.
Myrt retired in 1994 and began to travel and explore with her longtime partner and best friend, Jim Clark (JC). They were snowbirds for 24 years between St. Pete Beach, Fla., to either Wisconsin or Montana; where they enjoyed many sunsets and time together.
Myrt was well respected by all that knew her and left an impact on many lives. She was also a big sports fan and watched and went to numerous sporting activities. Go Pack! Go Badgers!
She enjoyed traveling, skiing, golfing, reading, sunsets, ice cream right out of the carton, cold beer, and a chilled glass of Pinot Grigio. But most importantly, Mryt loved being a mother and a grandmother. Family was the most important to her and she made sure that all were loved and well taken care of.
Myrt is survived by her children, Bill Stack (Ginger) and Tom Stack (Tobie); grandchildren, Chance Stack, Tanner Stack, and Zoe Stack all of Montana; her brothers, Don Howley (Lynn), Gary Howley (Rosalie); many nieces/nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Corma and Ed Howley; brother, Dennis Howley; and the love of her life, JC.
In keeping with Myrt's wishes, there will not be any services. Memories and condoolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.
Her boys will spread her ashes at some of her favorite places in Wisconsin and Montana. She spoke her mind, touched a lot of lives over the years, left impressions on many, and made this world a much brighter place to those who knew her.
"Don’t Cry Because It’s Over; Smile Because It Happened" - Dr. Seuss
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Stack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.