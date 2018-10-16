OREGON—Charles W. Stacey, age 78, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, the day of his 47th Anniversary. Charles was born in Linden, on Oct. 25, 1939. He was the son of Charles and Jeanette Stacey, both of which are deceased.
Later on in life, he moved to Stoughton, and then to Oregon. He worked at Uniroyal in Stoughton for 46 years before retiring. He was in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965, and was very proud of the medals he received for Good Conduct, and Marksman Badge. Charles married Deborah Lovick, daughter of Polly and Hazel Lovick, both of which are deceased. They married Oct. 9, 1971.
Charles spent his young years fishing, riding his motorcycle, trap shooting, and spending time at his wife’s, sister and brother-in-law’s cabin, Joe and Judi Cliffton, in Hayward. He had so many great memories there and also at his wife’s parents cabin. In the past several years, Charles loved going camping with his family. As his life slowed down, he enjoyed his day watching Family Feud, and watching the family dogs play. Charles always wanted to put everyone first, he loved all of his family so much.
Charles is survived by his wife, Deb (Lovick); son, Chuck; daughter-in-law Cindy; and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Brittany; his brothers, Bert (Eileen) and Ernie; sisters-in-law, Judi Cliffton of Hayward, Shelly (Bruce) Buell of Stoughton; and brother-in-law, Jerry Lovick also of Stoughton. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews, of which he was so proud of. He is predeceased by his parents; his in-laws; and his sister, Bonnie West.
There will be a celebration of Life for Charles from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at the AMERICAN LEGION POST 59, 803 N. Page St., in Stoughton for family and friends. Food will be served. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
