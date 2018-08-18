MADISON—Daniel George Stace, age 69, passed away on Aug. 14, 2018, with his caretakers by his side. Dan had a personality that would make anyone’s day. Dan always enjoyed his birthday and Christmas, when all the family was together. Dan lived at home with both of his parents until his mother’s death in 1995, and then with his father until his death in 2006. At that time, 12 years ago, we met Pam Mersberger, who changed Dan’s life.
Dan started painting and selling paintings at Art Fair on the Square. He took clay classes, enjoyed listening to and going to country music concerts, the Chicago Bears, dancing, watching old TV shows and traveling. He loved going to the Kalahari for weekends to play games in the arcade. He took a trip to Nashville and went to the Grand Ole Opry where he could not stop singing.
He is survived by his niece and guardian, Deb (Kevin) Thoeny and their children, Brianne (Andrew) Clark, Kayla (Alex) Kitchner, and Theodore. He is also survived by nephews, Mark (Nikki) and Brian (Marion); nieces, Karen (Brian), Sharon (Carl) and Denise (Pat); sister-in-law, Nellie; and other great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bernice; and brothers, Jim and Ralph.
The family would like to thank Pam Mersberger, Chelsi Evans and Josh Mersberger, who cared for Dan and treated him like their family. You are truly angels and Dan’s life was exceptional these last 12 years because of all of you.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at NORWAY GROVE CEMETERY, 820 River Road, DeForest.
“Dan, we wouldn’t change you for the world, but we would change the world for you.” To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
