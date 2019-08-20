MADISON—Mary Ann St. John, age 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Aug. 8, 1936, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Schroeder) Marking. Mary married the love of her life, Dick St. John, on June 23, 1973. Together, they moved to Monona and raised their blended families as one.
Mary was very proud of her children as they moved through life. What a blessing they were to her!
After attending Edgewood High School, while raising her four children, Mary went to Madison Area Technical College where she studied Rosemaling and quilting. For years, she rosemaled many Christmas ornaments for family and friends. She won many awards for her hand painted pieces. Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting and making baby blankets for family and friends. She liked to garden, play cards, and occasionally take a trip to the casino. Mary worked for Jacobson’s Meat Market, first as a salad maker and then a manager in the salad kitchen for nine years. In 1993, she retired after 17 years of service.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Dr. Connie (Alan) Jonett and Terry Miller; sons, Gary (Barbara) St. John, Kenneth (Tammy) Bahl; sister-in-law, Vicki Liebetrau; niece, Rhonda (Jeron) Thompson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ralph) McKinney, Nancy Hauge and Margie (Wilbert Knickmeier) King; and brothers, Joe (Maria), James (Jan) and Dennis (Denise) Marking.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; beloved daughter, Kim Elizabeth Bahl; stepson, David St. John; brother, Mike Marking; sister, Georgian Miller; and brother-in-law, Darcy Hauge.
A funeral service will be at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Monona at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Throughout her life, she always enjoyed a good laugh.
