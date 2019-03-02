MADISON - Dale Willis St. John, age 94, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 12, 1924, in Three Rivers, Mich., at home, the son of Harry and Wanda (Wilson) St. John. Dale graduated from South Beloit High School. He married Betty Spaulding on Nov. 28, 1946.
Dale retired as an officer from Madison Gas and Electric Company after 24 years of service. He was devoted to his family and they all have many wonderful memories of their time together at their favorite place, the cabin in the woods in Friendship, Wis. Dale loved volunteering his time and was a scout master, Lion and Mason. He was devout in his faith and was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, again giving of his time and talents over the years.
Dale and Betty moved to Oakwood Prairie Ridge in 2000, and he continued his volunteer service as long as he was able. He loved life to the fullest, had many interests including biking and hiking during their time in Arizona, furniture refinishing and woodworking. Dale kept busy with cutting wood, clearing brush, gardening and generally enjoying their family cabin.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Betty of 72 years; sons, Dennis and Stanley (Jean); daughter, Sherri Jo (Michael); son-in-law, Gregg Coplien; grandchildren, Heather (Kenny) Strand, Amy (Chris) Mulcahy, Joshua (Erin), Mitchell (Rebecca), Kevin (Megan), Tracy Coplien and Ashley (Andrew) Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Susie Kislia; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Dawn Coplien.
A Memorial service will be held at OAKWOOD TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to Oakwood Foundation or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emily "Em" and the entire Oakwood staff for the years of loving care shown to this very special man. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.